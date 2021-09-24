Aviation/CORSIA > Norwegian Air faces €65 mln bill for EU ETS non-compliance

Norwegian Air faces €65 mln bill for EU ETS non-compliance

Published 21:56 on September 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 01:04 on September 25, 2021  /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International  /  No Comments

Norwegian Air Shuttle has been fined NOK 400 million (€40 mln) for failing to comply under the EU ETS, despite data showing the airline had a sufficient supply of allowances for that year and managers taking home hefty bonuses this year.

