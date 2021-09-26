German parties prepare to jostle for coalition standing following close election
Published 22:39 on September 26, 2021 / Last updated at 00:04 on September 27, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments
Germany is set to head into coalition negotiations once again after exit polls suggested Sunday’s election failed to determine a clear winner, with the tension between energy prices and legal obligations under the country's Climate Protection Law due to be key sticking points in determining who will rule Europe's biggest economy.
