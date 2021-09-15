EnergyAustralia’s carbon offset scheme grows by over a third

Gentailer EnergyAustralia retired 36% more offsets under its carbon neutral product after expanding its scope, but documents released this week showed only 2% of the credits used were domestic ACCUs.