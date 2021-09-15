EU chief urges China to raise 2030 emissions pledge, proposes climate aid increase
Published 10:27 on September 15, 2021 / Last updated at 10:27 on September 15, 2021 / China, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US / No Comments
China should raise its near-term emissions pledge while others need to flesh out how their goals will be met, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, proposing an increase in the EU’s climate finance to poorer nations.
