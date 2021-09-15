US gov’t agency approves subcommittee to examine carbon market design, regulation

Published 18:43 on September 15, 2021 / Last updated at 18:43 on September 15, 2021 / Americas, International, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) voted Wednesday to create a subcommittee group to explore carbon market design, with the scope to provide input on frameworks for compliance and voluntary programmes.