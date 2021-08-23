Taiwan EPA hopes carbon tax can fend off CBAM backlash

Published 10:17 on August 23, 2021 / Last updated at 10:17 on August 23, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Other APAC / No Comments

Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) will include a carbon tax proposal in the ongoing revision of its greenhouse gas legislation, in the hope this will save Taiwanese exporters from impacts from the EU’s proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM).