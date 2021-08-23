Australia eyes 2022 start for industrial carbon crediting scheme
Published 12:36 on August 23, 2021 / Last updated at 12:36 on August 23, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia wants to kick off next year with a scheme that will award carbon units to industrial facilities under the Safeguard Mechanism that reduce their emissions intensity.
