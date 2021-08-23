New Zealand to raise ETS price ceiling
Published 01:35 on August 23, 2021 / Last updated at 09:11 on August 23, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand will increase the cost containment reserve trigger level at NZU auctions from next year, while the emissions cap in the ETS will be lowered compared to previous plans from 2025, the government announced Monday.
New Zealand will increase the cost containment reserve trigger level at NZU auctions from next year, while the emissions cap in the ETS will be lowered compared to previous plans from 2025, the government announced Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.