Euro Markets: EUAs rebound on power gains to limit weekly loss to 1.5%, UKAs trade at discount
Published 18:48 on June 18, 2021 / Last updated at 20:52 on June 18, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUA prices climbed above €52 as power price gains dragged carbon higher, while UKAs traded at a discount for the first time as the prospect of additional supply loomed larger.
EUA prices climbed above €52 as power price gains dragged carbon higher, while UKAs traded at a discount for the first time as the prospect of additional supply loomed larger.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.