EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs rebound on power gains to limit weekly loss to 1.5%, UKAs trade at discount

Euro Markets: EUAs rebound on power gains to limit weekly loss to 1.5%, UKAs trade at discount

Published 18:48 on June 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:52 on June 18, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUA prices climbed above €52 as power price gains dragged carbon higher, while UKAs traded at a discount for the first time as the prospect of additional supply loomed larger.

EUA prices climbed above €52 as power price gains dragged carbon higher, while UKAs traded at a discount for the first time as the prospect of additional supply loomed larger.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software