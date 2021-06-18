Strong carbon price “a core element” of building decarbonisation, says think-tank
Published 17:12 on June 18, 2021 / Last updated at 17:12 on June 18, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Introducing a carbon price for buildings, paired with additional energy efficiency measures, will be needed for the sector to reduce its carbon footprint in a socially just manner, a Germany-based think-tank said Friday.
