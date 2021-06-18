EMEA > Strong carbon price “a core element” of building decarbonisation, says think-tank

Strong carbon price “a core element” of building decarbonisation, says think-tank

Published 17:12 on June 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:12 on June 18, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Introducing a carbon price for buildings, paired with additional energy efficiency measures, will be needed for the sector to reduce its carbon footprint in a socially just manner, a Germany-based think-tank said Friday.

Introducing a carbon price for buildings, paired with additional energy efficiency measures, will be needed for the sector to reduce its carbon footprint in a socially just manner, a Germany-based think-tank said Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software