EMEA > FEATURE: Europe’s most valuable startup seeks climate path beyond offsetting

FEATURE: Europe’s most valuable startup seeks climate path beyond offsetting

Published 09:02 on June 21, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:02 on June 21, 2021  /  EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Swedish payments firm Klarna has set out climate plans to invest in carbon-cutting projects without offsetting, a move some say assuages integrity concerns while supporting impactful activities at scale.

Swedish payments firm Klarna has set out climate plans to invest in carbon-cutting projects without offsetting, a move some say assuages integrity concerns while supporting impactful activities at scale.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software