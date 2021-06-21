FEATURE: Europe’s most valuable startup seeks climate path beyond offsetting

Published 09:02 on June 21, 2021 / Last updated at 09:02 on June 21, 2021 / EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Swedish payments firm Klarna has set out climate plans to invest in carbon-cutting projects without offsetting, a move some say assuages integrity concerns while supporting impactful activities at scale.