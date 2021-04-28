Asia Pacific > Australia advances plans for voluntary carbon offset exchange

Australia advances plans for voluntary carbon offset exchange

Published 08:08 on April 28, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:57 on April 28, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator is moving forward with plans to set up an exchange for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), in a bid to boost transparency and cut costs as the nation’s voluntary carbon market expands.

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator is moving forward with plans to set up an exchange for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), in a bid to boost transparency and cut costs as the nation’s voluntary carbon market expands.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software