Offset-spurning Nestle letting some of its brands buy carbon credits to expedite neutrality
Published 23:09 on April 27, 2021 / Last updated at 01:28 on April 28, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The world’s largest food conglomerate Nestle has joined the growing number of companies mostly shunning offsets in their quest for net zero emissions, though the Swiss-headquartered firm said it will make exceptions for its brands that want “move faster” towards carbon neutrality.
The world’s largest food conglomerate Nestle has joined the growing number of companies mostly shunning offsets in their quest for net zero emissions, though the Swiss-headquartered firm said it will make exceptions for its brands that want “move faster” towards carbon neutrality.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.