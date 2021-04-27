Offset-spurning Nestle letting some of its brands buy carbon credits to expedite neutrality

Published 23:09 on April 27, 2021 / Last updated at 01:28 on April 28, 2021

The world’s largest food conglomerate Nestle has joined the growing number of companies mostly shunning offsets in their quest for net zero emissions, though the Swiss-headquartered firm said it will make exceptions for its brands that want “move faster” towards carbon neutrality.