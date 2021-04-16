Speculators set pandemic-era high for weekly California carbon build, as emitters slash holdings

Published 22:09 on April 16, 2021 / Last updated at 22:09 on April 16, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Financial entities increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position this week by the greatest amount since late 2019, while regulated entities maintained their recent trend by continuing to shed permits, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.