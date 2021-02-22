EMEA > EU Market: EUAs make late run above €38 after earlier technical breach

EU Market: EUAs make late run above €38 after earlier technical breach

Published 18:47 on February 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:47 on February 22, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs lifted 1.5% on Monday as a late surge briefly pushed prices above €38, reversing earlier losses after a breach of technical support failed to trigger further falls.

EUAs lifted 1.5% on Monday as a late surge briefly pushed prices above €38, reversing earlier losses after a breach of technical support failed to trigger further falls.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software