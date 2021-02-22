EU Market: EUAs make late run above €38 after earlier technical breach
Published 18:47 on February 22, 2021 / Last updated at 18:47 on February 22, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs lifted 1.5% on Monday as a late surge briefly pushed prices above €38, reversing earlier losses after a breach of technical support failed to trigger further falls.
