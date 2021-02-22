Swiss initiative taps trading firms to spur growth in climate neutral commodities
Published 09:46 on February 22, 2021 / Last updated at 10:09 on February 22, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, REDD, Switzerland, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A Swiss non-profit is developing a method for standardising climate neutral commodity transactions, attracting interest from major trading houses keen to align with the Paris Agreement.
