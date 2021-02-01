EMEA > UK opposition call for gas flaring ban as campaigners highlight extent of emissions

UK opposition call for gas flaring ban as campaigners highlight extent of emissions

Published 22:27 on February 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:16 on February 2, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The UK’s main political opposition has urged the government to impose tougher regulations on offshore gas flaring following campaigners’ showcasing of the phenomenon’s climate impact.

The UK’s main political opposition has urged the government to impose tougher regulations on offshore gas flaring following campaigners’ showcasing of the phenomenon’s climate impact.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software