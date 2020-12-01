PREVIEW: Traders foresee Q4 RGGI auction settling close to secondary market

Published 22:12 on December 1, 2020 / Last updated at 22:12 on December 1, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Traders anticipate the RGGI auction on Wednesday will settle near secondary market pricing levels, with some questioning whether regulated parties may bid more aggressively as the Northeast US cap-and-trade scheme transitions to the post-2020 period.