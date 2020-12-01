WCI auction supply rises slightly in 2021 as programme sets floor price at $17.71
Published 21:01 on December 1, 2020 / Last updated at 21:01 on December 1, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
The cap-and-trade auction floor price in the California-Quebec carbon market will rise to $17.71 in 2021, as the total WCI-linked auction supply will climb by 2%, state regulator ARB confirmed Tuesday.
The cap-and-trade auction floor price in the California-Quebec carbon market will rise to $17.71 in 2021, as the total WCI-linked auction supply will climb by 2%, state regulator ARB confirmed Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.