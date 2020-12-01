WCI auction supply rises slightly in 2021 as programme sets floor price at $17.71

Published 21:01 on December 1, 2020 / Last updated at 21:01 on December 1, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The cap-and-trade auction floor price in the California-Quebec carbon market will rise to $17.71 in 2021, as the total WCI-linked auction supply will climb by 2%, state regulator ARB confirmed Tuesday.