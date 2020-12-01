Americas > Verra proposes new carbon unit to scale up finance before offset issuance

Published 16:19 on December 1, 2020  /  Last updated at 16:19 on December 1, 2020  /  Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Offset standard developer and manager Verra published a consultation on Tuesday for a new carbon unit designed to help nature-based projects access financial flows prior to receiving verified credits.

