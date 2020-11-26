Flood or drought: Details make the difference for transitioned CDM supply
The international carbon market under the Paris Agreement could be saddled with as many as 1.5 billion or as few as 46 million pre-2020 credits from the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), depending on restriction details, according to a report released Thursday.
