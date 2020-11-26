Flood or drought: Details make the difference for transitioned CDM supply

Published 09:03 on November 26, 2020 / Last updated at 09:03 on November 26, 2020 / Climate Talks, International, Kyoto Mechanisms / No Comments

The international carbon market under the Paris Agreement could be saddled with as many as 1.5 billion or as few as 46 million pre-2020 credits from the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), depending on restriction details, according to a report released Thursday.