Bilateral deals, not talks, likely to shape Article 6 emissions trade rules –NZ minister

Published 08:38 on November 26, 2020 / Last updated at 08:41 on November 26, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, New Zealand / No Comments

Rules for international emissions trade under the Paris Agreement's Article 6 are more likely to emerge from bilateral deals rather than via climate negotiations, according to New Zealand’s Climate Change Minster James Shaw.