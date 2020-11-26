Japan, South Korea oppose move to bring global shipping to EU carbon market
Published 17:30 on November 26, 2020 / Last updated at 17:30 on November 26, 2020 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Shipping, South Korea / No Comments
Japan and South Korea has voiced concerns over EU plans to extend the scope of its ETS to include emissions from all voyages using the 27-nation bloc’s ports, which the European Commission is considering as part of its carbon market reform.
Japan and South Korea has voiced concerns over EU plans to extend the scope of its ETS to include emissions from all voyages using the 27-nation bloc’s ports, which the European Commission is considering as part of its carbon market reform.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.