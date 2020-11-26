Asia Pacific > Japan, South Korea oppose move to bring global shipping to EU carbon market

Japan, South Korea oppose move to bring global shipping to EU carbon market

Published 17:30 on November 26, 2020  /  Last updated at 17:30 on November 26, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Shipping, South Korea  /  No Comments

Japan and South Korea has voiced concerns over EU plans to extend the scope of its ETS to include emissions from all voyages using the 27-nation bloc’s ports, which the European Commission is considering as part of its carbon market reform.

