Goldman Sachs Int’l CEO on carbon markets: They are for real, and demand is going to grow

Published 23:25 on November 12, 2020 / Last updated at 00:49 on November 13, 2020 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

"Trading carbon is going to be for real, and the demand for it is going to grow. So the question is how do we bring this together in one place," said Goldman Sachs International CEO Richard Gnodde.