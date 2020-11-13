Asia Pacific > Singapore firm hopes new LNG contract can drive carbon offset demand

Singapore firm hopes new LNG contract can drive carbon offset demand

Singapore-based Pavilion Energy this week signed a first LNG contract with Qatar Petroleum that quantifies the fuel’s GHG emissions from well to discharge port, which the company hopes can become a new industry standard and drive demand for carbon offsets.

