Singapore firm hopes new LNG contract can drive carbon offset demand
Published 09:23 on November 13, 2020 / Last updated at 09:23 on November 13, 2020 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Singapore-based Pavilion Energy this week signed a first LNG contract with Qatar Petroleum that quantifies the fuel’s GHG emissions from well to discharge port, which the company hopes can become a new industry standard and drive demand for carbon offsets.
