NA Markets: RGGI allowances hit new four-year high, California prices trend closer to 2021 floor

Published 22:40 on November 12, 2020 / Last updated at 22:40 on November 12, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

RGGI allowance (RGA) prices inched to a new four-year high this week on thin secondary market volume, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values rose by double digits on optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine and a federal administration under President-elect Joe Biden.