EU ETS-financed Modernisation Fund among “main tools” to reach net zero, Visegrad diplomats say
Published 13:29 on November 4, 2020 / Last updated at 13:29 on November 4, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU's €14 billion Modernisation Fund should be expanded to support cleaner energy and industry in poorer member states as the bloc moves towards higher climate ambition, envoys from Central European nations said on Wednesday.
