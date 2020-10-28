Americas > California’s IEMAC pushes back timeline on 2020 carbon market recommendations

California’s IEMAC pushes back timeline on 2020 carbon market recommendations

Published 21:28 on October 28, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:28 on October 28, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

A California watchdog report to provide suggestions on improving the state’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme will be delayed, with no immediate timeline available for a revised publication, an official told Carbon Pulse.

