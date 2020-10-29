RGGI expansion across PJM would yield 100 Mt of abatement in 2030 -study
Published 21:34 on October 29, 2020 / Last updated at 21:34 on October 29, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
Extending the RGGI cap-and-trade programme throughout the PJM wholesale grid could slash CO2 output by almost 100 million tons in 2030 compared to a business-as-usual scenario, according to a report published Wednesday.
