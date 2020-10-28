California issues 2.3 mln new carbon credits, marking fourth straight period above 1 mln
Published 20:49 on October 28, 2020 / Last updated at 21:19 on October 28, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
California granted more than 2.3 mln carbon offsets over the past two weeks, with an Alaska-based project accounting for the largest amount of the new credits, according to data from state regulator ARB published Wednesday.
