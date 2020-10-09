Numerous factors led to California’s August blackouts, report finds
Published 20:25 on October 9, 2020 / Last updated at 20:25 on October 9, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
A confluence of factors in mid-August led the California grid operator to issuing rolling blackouts to cope with rising electricity demand amid a heat wave, with resource planning for clean energy contributing, a preliminary report found.
A confluence of factors in mid-August led the California grid operator to issuing rolling blackouts to cope with rising electricity demand amid a heat wave, with resource planning for clean energy contributing, a preliminary report found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.