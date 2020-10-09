Americas > Numerous factors led to California’s August blackouts, report finds

Numerous factors led to California’s August blackouts, report finds

Published 20:25 on October 9, 2020  /  Last updated at 20:25 on October 9, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

A confluence of factors in mid-August led the California grid operator to issuing rolling blackouts to cope with rising electricity demand amid a heat wave, with resource planning for clean energy contributing, a preliminary report found.

A confluence of factors in mid-August led the California grid operator to issuing rolling blackouts to cope with rising electricity demand amid a heat wave, with resource planning for clean energy contributing, a preliminary report found.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software