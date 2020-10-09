Numerous factors led to California’s August blackouts, report finds

Published 20:25 on October 9, 2020 / Last updated at 20:25 on October 9, 2020

A confluence of factors in mid-August led the California grid operator to issuing rolling blackouts to cope with rising electricity demand amid a heat wave, with resource planning for clean energy contributing, a preliminary report found.