Nodal Exchange to offer first-ever physically-delivered RINs contracts

Published 15:38 on October 9, 2020 / Last updated at 15:38 on October 9, 2020

US-based Nodal Exchange plans to list next month the first-ever physically-delivered Renewable Identification Number (RINs) futures and options contracts for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), as it grows its suite of environmental products, bourse partner IncubEx announced Friday.