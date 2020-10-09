Nodal Exchange to offer first-ever physically-delivered RINs contracts
Published 15:38 on October 9, 2020 / Last updated at 15:38 on October 9, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
US-based Nodal Exchange plans to list next month the first-ever physically-delivered Renewable Identification Number (RINs) futures and options contracts for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), as it grows its suite of environmental products, bourse partner IncubEx announced Friday.
US-based Nodal Exchange plans to list next month the first-ever physically-delivered Renewable Identification Number (RINs) futures and options contracts for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), as it grows its suite of environmental products, bourse partner IncubEx announced Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.