Americas > Industrial manufacturers seek to nullify Virginia’s RGGI regulation

Industrial manufacturers seek to nullify Virginia’s RGGI regulation

Published 14:35 on October 9, 2020  /  Last updated at 14:35 on October 9, 2020  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

A business group is challenging Virginia’s finalised cap-and-trade regulation as it claims the state’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) did not follow correct procedure when adopting changes earlier this year.

A business group is challenging Virginia’s finalised cap-and-trade regulation as it claims the state’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) did not follow correct procedure when adopting changes earlier this year.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software