NA Markets: CCAs edge closer to pandemic highs, RGGI breaks out of month-long range

Published 22:21 on October 8, 2020 / Last updated at 22:21 on October 8, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices this week inched close to their highest levels since the COVID-19 outbreak as activity surged on the secondary market, while RGGI allowance (RGA) values rose slightly on thin volume.