California offset task force recommends shorter invalidation timelines, compliance limit transfers

Published 18:41 on October 8, 2020 / Last updated at 18:41 on October 8, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California regulator ARB should reduce the invalidation period for offsets, allow regulated entities to trade compliance limits, and implement four new or revised protocols to incentivise additional credit usage in the state’s WCI-linked ETS, according to a report published Wednesday.