Middle East’s Global Carbon Council resubmits CORSIA application for full eligibility
Published 23:00 on October 2, 2020 / Last updated at 23:00 on October 2, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The Qatar-based Global Carbon Council (GCC) has made several revisions to its voluntary offset programme as it seeks full eligibility under the UN body ICAO’s CORSIA international aviation offset system, according to a document posted Friday.
The Qatar-based Global Carbon Council (GCC) has made several revisions to its voluntary offset programme as it seeks full eligibility under the UN body ICAO’s CORSIA international aviation offset system, according to a document posted Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.