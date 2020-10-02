Compliance entities’ CCA length rises after September ICE delivery
Published 22:09 on October 2, 2020 / Last updated at 22:09 on October 2, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Regulated entities’ California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length climbed to its highest level since late May this week, but the increase appeared to largely stem from the delivery of short positions at the end of the month, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
