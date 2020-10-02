Compliance entities’ CCA length rises after September ICE delivery

Published 22:09 on October 2, 2020 / Last updated at 22:09 on October 2, 2020

Regulated entities’ California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length rose to its highest level since late May, but the increase appeared largely the result of short positions going to delivery this week, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.