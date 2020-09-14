EMEA > EU Market: EUAs surge above €30 as buyers stock up ahead of Commission climate plan reveal

EU Market: EUAs surge above €30 as buyers stock up ahead of Commission climate plan reveal

Published 20:29 on September 14, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:55 on September 14, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs soared by more than 8% to hit a two-month high and notch a record close above €30 on Monday, with the aggressive buying fuelled by the emergence of a draft of a European Commission proposal to raise the bloc's climate targets and cut supply by more than some had expected.

