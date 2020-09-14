EU and China agree to keep talking on climate ambition after leaders meet
Published 19:00 on September 14, 2020 / Last updated at 22:14 on September 14, 2020 / China, China's National ETS, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments
China and the EU have agreed to establish a regular high-level dialogue to further discuss the extent to which Beijing can raise its climate ambition, EU leaders confirmed on Monday after talks with President Xi Jinping.
