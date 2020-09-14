MEPs poised to push for EU to curb international shipping emissions, defying industry warnings

Published 21:36 on September 14, 2020 / Last updated at 23:02 on September 14, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS, Shipping / No Comments

The European Parliament is likely to agree this week to fast-track the expansion of the EU ETS to include emissions from all ships using the bloc's ports, defying industry warnings that the move risks undermining efforts to regulate the maritime sector at a global level.