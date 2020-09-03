NA Markets: California allowances climb toward 2021 floor, RGGI prices drop before Q3 sale

Published 22:36 on September 3, 2020 / Last updated at 22:36 on September 3, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose toward the expected 2021 floor price this week amid increased buying as RGGI Allowance (RGA) dipped before the Northeast ETS’ Q3 auction.