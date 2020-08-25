EU Market: EUAs surge again as bulls squeeze 11th hour August gains ahead of supply spike
Published 21:02 on August 25, 2020 / Last updated at 22:15 on August 25, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices jumped for a second straight day, adding nearly 5% at one point on Tuesday as buyers capitalised on broader market optimism and attempted to squeeze some eleventh-hour EUA gains out of a supply-starved August and ahead of a steep rise in auction volumes.
EU carbon prices jumped for a second straight day, adding nearly 5% at one point on Tuesday as buyers capitalised on broader market optimism and attempted to squeeze some eleventh-hour EUA gains out of a supply-starved August and ahead of a steep rise in auction volumes.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.