EMEA > EU Market: EUAs surge again as bulls squeeze 11th hour August gains ahead of supply spike

EU Market: EUAs surge again as bulls squeeze 11th hour August gains ahead of supply spike

Published 21:02 on August 25, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:15 on August 25, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices jumped for a second straight day, adding nearly 5% at one point on Tuesday as buyers capitalised on broader market optimism and attempted to squeeze some eleventh-hour EUA gains out of a supply-starved August and ahead of a steep rise in auction volumes.

EU carbon prices jumped for a second straight day, adding nearly 5% at one point on Tuesday as buyers capitalised on broader market optimism and attempted to squeeze some eleventh-hour EUA gains out of a supply-starved August and ahead of a steep rise in auction volumes.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software