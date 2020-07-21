Major California-based hedge fund opens RGGI account ahead of Q3 sale

A $2.5 trillion hedge fund has registered for a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) ahead of the Northeast power sector carbon market's September auction, marking its second entrance into US-based cap-and-trade programmes.