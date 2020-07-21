California gasoline sales climb in May after hitting COVID-fuelled lows

California gasoline sales rebounded in May after sinking to historic lows in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, likely mitigating some of this year’s demand destruction in the state’s WCI-linked ETS, according to federal data released Tuesday.