Nodal Exchange set to launch first physically-delivered California LCFS contract

Published 13:04 on December 19, 2019 / Last updated at 13:04 on December 19, 2019 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Nodal Exchange will launch two California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) contracts in the New Year that would be physically delivered rather than a financially-settled contract.