EU utility CEZ confirms lagged hedging rate, expects output lift in 2020

Published 19:27 on March 17, 2020 / Last updated at 19:27 on March 17, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Utility CEZ said Tuesday it had advanced its Czechia-based generation hedging position over Q4 last year, but that the rate still lags on the previous year even as the company expects its EU ETS-covered thermal output to rise in 2020.