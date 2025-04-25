EMEA > Lawmakers urge UK govt to plan for potential BECCS failure

Lawmakers urge UK govt to plan for potential BECCS failure

Published 01:01 on April 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:04 on April 24, 2025  / /  EMEA, UK ETS

A UK parliamentary committee has urged the government to prepare a contingency plan in case bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) cannot reach the scale required to meet the country's net zero goals.
A UK parliamentary committee has urged the government to prepare a contingency plan in case bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) cannot reach the scale required to meet the country's net zero goals.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.