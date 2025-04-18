Americas > WCI Markets: Lawmakers’ support for ETS extension boosts CCAs, but scepticism lingers

A joint statement released by California's governor and lawmakers supported California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices that were dampened after the federal government announced intent to terminate state-level ETS, but overall market sentiment remained wary in the absence of clarity surrounding the future of the scheme.
A joint statement released by California's governor and lawmakers supported California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices that were dampened after the federal government announced intent to terminate state-level ETS, but overall market sentiment remained wary in the absence of clarity surrounding the future of the scheme.


