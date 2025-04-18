WCI Markets: Lawmakers’ support for ETS extension boosts CCAs, but scepticism lingers

Published 02:12 on April 18, 2025 / Last updated at 02:12 on April 18, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

A joint statement released by California's governor and lawmakers supported California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices that were dampened after the federal government announced intent to terminate state-level ETS, but overall market sentiment remained wary in the absence of clarity surrounding the future of the scheme.