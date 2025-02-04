LNG ships drive methane higher, as CO2 emissions also rise -EU agencies
Published 17:50 on February 4, 2025 / Last updated at 17:50 on February 4, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
Some progress has been made but reducing CO2 remains a challenge for European shipping, while the increased use of LNG-fueled vessels has led sectoral methane emissions to at least double in the past five years, a joint environmental study by two EU agencies found on Tuesday.
Some progress has been made but reducing CO2 remains a challenge for European shipping, while the increased use of LNG-fueled vessels has led sectoral methane emissions to at least double in the past five years, a joint environmental study by two EU agencies found on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.