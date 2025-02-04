LNG ships drive methane higher, as CO2 emissions also rise -EU agencies

Published 17:50 on February 4, 2025 / Last updated at 17:50 on February 4, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping

Some progress has been made but reducing CO2 remains a challenge for European shipping, while the increased use of LNG-fueled vessels has led sectoral methane emissions to at least double in the past five years, a joint environmental study by two EU agencies found on Tuesday.