Philippines lawmakers approve carbon trading bill
Published 17:56 on February 4, 2025 / Last updated at 17:56 on February 4, 2025 / Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Philippines House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill that would set up a domestic emissions trading scheme with offset provisions as well as task the government with establishing a framework for trading carbon credits under the Paris Agreement.
